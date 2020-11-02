Stolen President Trump signs lead to 3 people shot in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in North Topeka, after a man thought he found the people who stole his President Donald Trump signs.
According to Topeka Police, the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near their house may have been involved.
No signs were stolen Saturday night, and police didn’t say if the three shot actually stole the signs.
Police say officers were called to the 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots. When they arrived in the area, they found one person shot several times inside a car that crashed near NW Tyler and Grant. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.
Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly run over.
No arrests were made Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
