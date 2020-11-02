Trump holds late-night rally in South Florida

President Donald Trump concluded a busy day of campaigning throughout several battleground states with a late-night rally Sunday in South Florida.
Trump touted his many accomplishments of his first four years in the White House during a "Make America Great Again" victory rally at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport that ended just before 1 a.m. Monday, well after Miami-Dade County's midnight curfew in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Republican president said the U.S. economy was the greatest it had ever been before "we got hit from the plague from China."
"We're never going to forget it," Trump said of the coronavirus.
Trump claimed his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would raise taxes and lead America into another Great Depression.
"Joe Biden is a corrupt politician bought and paid for by China," Trump said.
Repeatedly calling him "Sleepy Joe," Trump labeled Biden a career politician and called him the worst opponent in the history of presidential elections.
"In 2016, Florida voted to fire this corrupt political establishment and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first," Trump said. "And if I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm not a politician. Probably why we won. If I don't always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you and I fight harder than anybody in this place."
Trump also took more shots at the mainstream media, particularly CNN, prompting those in the crowd to chant, "CNN sucks."
Touching on a topic that is often met with strife in South Florida, Trump said his administration helped to create "the most secure southern border in the history of the United States."
Trump said the U.S.-Mexico border wall will be completed "very shortly."
According to US Customs and Border Protection, in areas where no barricades existed before, they have built 15 miles of new, primary barrier or "border wall system." About a further 350 miles of barrier has been built, according to CBP, made up of replacement structures and some new secondary barrier. The border is 1,954 miles long.
"By the way, we want people to come into our country," Trump said. "But we want them to come in on merit and we want them to come in legally."
Trump seemed to find the greatest favor with the crowd when he said Biden "embraces socialist and communist" agendas and will work with socialist dictators like Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"I stand with the proud people of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela in their righteous struggle for freedom," Trump said.
It was the last of several Trump rallies held in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia earlier in the day.
Trump will be back on the road again Monday for more rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
