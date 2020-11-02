'We're ready': Palm Beach Co. elections supervisor says

Early voting wrapped up this weekend across Florida. Now, the only way to cast your vote in the November election is to drop off your ballot or vote in person on Tuesday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Among Florida's 14 million registered voters, more than 8.7 million people have already cast their ballots, according to Florida's division of elections.
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link held a 24-minute news conference Monday afternoon at the voting equipment center in Riviera Beach.
More than half of the registered voters in the county have already cast their ballot in the election.
"Just under 61% of eligible Palm Beach County voters have already voted in this election," Sartory Link said. "We have already had ... 619,981 votes have been cast before we even head into tomorrow."
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday their civil rights division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states, including Palm Beach County, to monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office will have a drive-up ballot drop off at the Supervisor of Elections office.
Voters who are using the vote-by-mail option but have yet to mail their ballots can drive up and drop off their ballot without getting out of their vehicle.
Drop-off stations will be staffed with elections team members and ready to collect mail ballots for those wishing to drop them off.
In addition to the drive-up, drop-off, all four elections offices in the county have secure drop boxes for voters to return their mail ballots.
The secure drop boxes at the three Supervisor of Elections branch offices will be available through Tuesday at 5 p.m. The 24/7 secure box at the main office will only be open through Tuesday at 7 p.m.
All polling locations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of early voting and Election Day polling sites can be found at pbcelections.org.
Mail Ballot Drop-Off Locations
Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3
MAIN OFFICE:
240 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, Fla. 33415
24/7 Secure Dropbox through 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Monday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
NORTH COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE:
Northeast County Courthouse
188 P.G.A. Blvd.Rm. #2401
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 334102
24/7 Secure Dropbox through 5 p.m. Nov. 3
Monday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SOUTH COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE
Southeast PBC Administrative Complex
345 South Congress Avenue Rm. #103
Delray Beach, Fla. 33445
24/7 Secure Dropbox through 5 p.m. Nov. 3
Monday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday - Drive-Up, Ballot Drop Off – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WEST COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE
West County Office Building
2976 State Road #15 Second Floor
Belle Glade, Fla. 33430
24/7 Secure Dropbox through 5 p.m. Nov. 3
