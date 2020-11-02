West Palm Beach can now hold big outdoor events, with restrictions

Big outdoor events like SunFest can now be held in West Palm Beach. Mayor Keith James is allowing city-sponsored events and large gatherings.
"I think the impetus was established when the governor basically reopened everything," he said.
James said he's trying to strike a balance between businesses making money with the events and the public being able to enjoy the events while being as safe as possible. The mayor said the events will have restrictions that must be followed.
"It's not just any event anywhere they've got to submit a plan for how they're going to comply with COVID-19 and all of the appropriate CDC requirements. If it's an indoor event you can't do it above 50% capacity," he said.
James said the demand is there.
"We've had people apply, they wanted to use our waterfront venue. In years past we've had the antique market in the 300 block of Clematis Street, they've reapplied to establish that," he said.
People on the streets said it's about time events like SunFest are held.
"I'm ready, things should open up. I mean should open up, businesses as far as tourism and things like that. But I think we should do it in a safe way," Nanuette Bloedoorn said.
Ken Walters wants society to get back to normal.
"Bringing Clematis by Night back would be great and other events like that. And I think we're ready. I think we need to start moving in that direction," he said.
James said the city will nix any permit if an event isn't complying with their COVID-19 plan or permit conditions.
