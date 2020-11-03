BLOG: Election Day in Florida

8:30 P.M.
"It has been a smooth and successful" Election Day," said Secretary of State Laurel Lee.
She said there was medium to heavy turnout for in-person voting on Election Day.
Only a few issues were reported, Lee said. Supervisors of elections were proactive and all voters who wanted were able to cast ballots, according to the secretary of state.
"Florida voters followed the law and treated one another with respect at the polls," Lee said.
It is too soon to tell if Florida will get a recount, according to Lee. She said the statute is well defined if one is needed.
4:16 P.M.
Despite an ongoing pandemic, we're seeing a big turnout Tuesday in the Sunshine State. Florida looks to have already passed the total number of ballots cast in 2016.
Preliminary data from the state shows at least 71% of registered voters have turned out.
That total includes the massive early vote and mail-in ballots arriving before today.
Republicans really needed to show up in big numbers if they want to offset a Democrat edge heading into Election Day.
Tuesday morning, we saw GOP voters doing that.
They were outpacing Democrats two to one in some swing counties.
As we’ve moved into the afternoon hours, that rate seems to have slowed -- with no party voters picking up the pace.
Democrats also received some good news, seeing some solid turnout in typically blue parts of the map like Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
They’ll need a strong turnout from those areas to keep the pressure on Republicans.
And of course, both parties need to nab as many of those independents as possible. Keep in mind these are all raw votes we’re looking at.
We won’t have any clear picture of who they’re voting for until after the polls close.
One thing is for sure; it's going to be another tight race in Florida.
1 P.M.
Florida's chief elections officer reports no major issues as the final wave of voters cast their ballots at the polls. Secretary of State Laurel Lee told reporters all precincts opened on time, and voters have been able to vote.
She mentioned minor technical issues in Lake and Lee counties but said they had not impacted anyone's ability to drop a ballot.
Lee did warn Floridians to be on the lookout for misinformation or disinformation on social media today.
The good news is that she said state officials aren't aware of any new efforts targeting Floridians.
She urged the use of trusted sites when looking at elections info.
"The most important thing for Florida voters to remember, any information about precinct locations, lines, delays or election information should come from their supervisors of election," said Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.
Federal officials recently blamed Iran for sending threatening emails to some Florida Democrats.
The secretary of state said that was done using publicly available information and that the secrecy of voter ballots and other info wasn't compromised.
As far as turnout, we're seeing a lot of Republicans show up today.
That was anticipated and needed if Trump is going to win.
Some early data shows the GOP outpacing Democrats in a few swing counties two to one.
