Eric Flowers wins election to become Indian River Co. sheriff

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Maj. Eric Flowers was elected sheriff Tuesday night.
Flowers, who has worked at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, won with 80% of the vote against independent candidate Deborah Cooney.
Flowers celebrated his victory alongside more than 200 hundred supporters at the Indian River County Fairgrounds. The watch party included an appearance and endorsement from John Walsh, host and creator of "America's Most Wanted."
The longtime deputy told WPTV he started preparing for the job in 2012, shortly after getting married. He said he met with Sheriff Deryl Loar about replacing him once he was ready to retire.
Flowers said customer service and community relations are some of his top priorities as the next sheriff.
"There's national unrest, there’s a movement with law enforcement,” he said. "I've definitely talked about body cameras and customer service in the past, so those are two things that are a great focus of mine."
Cooney told WPTV she would be coming to the fairgrounds Tuesday night. However, Flowers said she was not welcome at the event.
