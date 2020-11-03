Eric Flowers wins election to become Indian River Co. sheriff

I was invited to the watch party at the IRC Fairgrounds. I printed out my invitation and brought it with me. When I arrived, Ross Parti told me that he did not believe that I was invited. I presented the invitation, and he maintained his false belief. I explained that the Fairgrounds are open to the public. Ross said that Flowers had rented it for a private party. I asked how much he paid. No answer.



A man who identified himself as "Sergeant Rich" assaulted me and threatened to have me falsely arrested. My request to speak with Flowers was denied. "Rich" continued to stalk me as I tried to leave. I asked Rich if he was a Sergeant with the IRCSO. He refused to answer. I also asked his last name. He refused to answer.



This is the problem with the IRCSO. They do not work for the people. As I proved in a court of law, and the State of Florida admitted in a court of law, the IRCSO is involved in trafficking narcotics. It appears that Flowers will continue this criminal activity, if he wins the election.



I intend to contest the results. I have seen evidence of foul play. I would like to see the ballots, myself. I encourage volunteers to help me with the recount.



I declare vicotry for my campaign. It has been a great success. For the first time in this County, we gave the voters a choice of an honest candidate, who is not part of the cabal. We also raised awareness about the criminal conduct of our local law enforcement. This was groundbreaking.

