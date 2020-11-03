Fire captain fatally shot in Palm Beach Gardens

November 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 6:45 PM

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Palm Beach Gardens.

Police received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting in the 4500 block of Artesa Way S.

The victim, James M. Gilliard, 48, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Gilliard was a fire captain with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. He had been with the department for 21 years.

James Gilliard and his family.

Police say all persons involved in the shooting have been identified and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

James Gilliard and family.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue issued the following statement Tuesday evening:

The Passing of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain James Gilliard At Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of one of our Fire Captains, Captain James Gilliard. 48 year old Captain Gilliard passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2020. Captain Gilliard was a beloved member of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for 21 years. Our Fire Rescue family is working together to support his family at this difficult time. Captain James Gilliard is survived by his loving wife Michelle; daughter, Olivia; son, Benton; and his extended family. Funeral arrangements are being made and details will be announced when finalized. Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has an open investigation. Any inquiries on the case should be directed to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

