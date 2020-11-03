Fire captain fatally shot in Palm Beach Gardens

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Palm Beach Gardens.
Police received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting in the 4500 block of Artesa Way S.
The victim, James M. Gilliard, 48, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Gilliard was a fire captain with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. He had been with the department for 21 years.
Police say all persons involved in the shooting have been identified and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue issued the following statement Tuesday evening:
