Fire captain fatally shot in Palm Beach Gardens

The Passing of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain James Gilliard At Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of one of our Fire Captains, Captain James Gilliard. 48 year old Captain Gilliard passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2020. Captain Gilliard was a beloved member of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for 21 years. Our Fire Rescue family is working together to support his family at this difficult time. Captain James Gilliard is survived by his loving wife Michelle; daughter, Olivia; son, Benton; and his extended family. Funeral arrangements are being made and details will be announced when finalized. Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has an open investigation. Any inquiries on the case should be directed to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.