First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

President Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day.
First lady Melania Trump voted on Tuesday morning in Palm Beach.
The first lady is registered to vote at her address at the Mar-a-Lago club, which makes her voting precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, located at 340 Seaview Avenue.
President Trump voted in person last week at an early voting site in West Palm Beach.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 reporter Stephanie Susskind spoke to Melania Trump as she left her precinct on Tuesday about why she didn't vote early with the president.
"Well, it's Election Day," Trump said. "So I wanted to come here to vote today on Election Day."
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is critical to both candidates, but especially so for President Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
