First-time voters explain why they went to the polls

Estimates say more than one million ballots cast in early voting for the 2020 general election in Florida were by voters who did not vote in 2016 or 2018.
WPTV spoke with three students who are voting for the first time this election.
All three were from different backgrounds, but had one common thought.
"It was really important for me to vote in this election," said Palm Beach State sophomore Sara Murillo.
"It's really important for me to vote," said Palm Beach State senior Sara Helbling.
"Important for me to be able to go out and voice my opinion and vote for you know, who I would want to vote for,” said Palm Beach Atlantic Senior Jules Jasmin.
Jasmin is used to lacing it up and throwing it down for the Palm Beach Atlantic basketball team.
The senior from Royal Palm Beach is now hoping his first-time vote will score big this election.
"One vote can change everything. Anything can happen. Just because you say, 'Oh I shouldn't go out and vote.' It take just two minutes to just do it,” said Jasmin.
Murillo was born in Columbia and became a naturalized citizen last year.
Her freedom to vote this year is extra special
"For me it's really important here because we have it good. We can actually voice our opinions and it can actually count for something," said Murillo.
Hitting up the ballot booth is something Helbling's family has done their whole lives. Now, it's her turn.
Even if her candidates don't win or amendments don't pass, this is still a victory.
"There would be a bit of disappointment because things wouldn't have gone your way, you wouldn't get what you wanted, but I would still say that I felt like my vote counted," said Helbling.
