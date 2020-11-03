Jupiter Farms family support of Black Lives Matter not welcome by some neighbors

Brandy Kennedy said her family has been terrorized for the last year. Yet, to see her neighbor's show of support has warmed her heart.
"This is amazing, I don't know these people, they don't have to be here, but they chose to be here," she said.
Kennedy said her family has been called racial slurs, and on seven occasions they've had their house, barn, and trees on their property vandalized.
"We came here to build community, to make friends, and we haven't been able to do that.," she said.
Tuesday evening a neighbor made her views heard while driving by. The snide comment didn't stop others from coming by and giving the Kennedy family support with balloons, signs, and kinship.
"They have come to stand up and say this is unacceptable behavior and we are here to support this family," Melody Rodriguez said.
Kennedy said each incident has been reported to the authorities. She has prayed the show of support will neutralize the acts of hate her family has had to endure.
