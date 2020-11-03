LIVE: Polls close in South Florida, Treasure Coast on Election Day

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The polls have officially closed in South Florida and the Treasure Coast, and roughly 75% of voters in Palm Beach County have cast their ballots, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says.
Link said there were no major issues with voting equipment and no problems with voter intimidation or harassment on Tuesday.
"The team has worked really, really hard for this election, and we've spent a lot of time with the lessons learned," Link said. "What have we learned from our experiences? What have we learned from other's experiences?"
Link said the Supervisor of Elections office has already starting processing mail-in ballots and the first set of results are expected around 7:30 p.m. The initial results will be from the more than 600,000 mail-in and early voting ballots that have been counted over the last couple of weeks.
"After that really depends on how many people are in line when the polls close," Link said.
Link added she's hoping to have all ballots counted by Tuesday night, and she's expecting record voter turnout.
In order to accommodate all voters, Palm Beach County kept all voting locations and dropbox sites open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We want to make sure that everyone who wants to vote can get it in. That way there's no confusion about what's open and what's not," Link said.

