Man shot in stomach near Lake Worth

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near Lake Worth.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Ferne Lake just after 2 p.m. and found a man shot in the stomach.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
