Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

President Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day.
First Lady Melania Trump voted Tuesday morning in Palm Beach.
The first lady is registered to vote at her address at the Mar-a-Lago Club, which makes her voting precinct at the Morton and Mandel Recreation Center.
President Trump voted in person last week at an early voting site in West Palm Beach.
"I voted for a guy named Trump," the president said with a smile to reporters after walking out of the closed door room he used to fill out his ballot.
With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates, but especially so for President Donald Trump.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
Scripps Only Content 2020