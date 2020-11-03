Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Tampa-area

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old Pasco County boy early Tuesday morning.
Officials say Giovanni Oquendo was last seen on Halloween. Giovanni was in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land O' Lakes wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and light-up tennis shoes with "Paw Patrol" cartoon characters.
Giovanni is described as a White-Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, weighing 33 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the nickname "Geo."
The FDLE says the toddler may be in the company of Kaylee Maurer. Officials have not indicated what relationship, if any, exists between her and Giovanni.
Kaylee is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with blue hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos.
Officials say Kaylee and Giovanni may be traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Sentra with Florida license plate LRFT56.
If you have any information where the boy can be found or if you spot the car mentioned, you are asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.
