More than 70 percent of registered voters cast their ballot in Okeechobee County

According to the Okeechobee County Supervisor of Elections website, there were 6,968 voters who made their way to the polls during the early voting period.
“I like to see all the people that have been riding around, especially the younger crowd that have really participated in getting involved in this election and showing their support,” said Angi Collier.
Many looked forward to ending the day with the community and participating a longstanding tradition of banding together to watch the returns roll in.
“After the election and precincts close, everybody meets up at the historic courthouse and they sit around throughout the night and they watch all the returns come in and then they celebrate,” Collier said.
Okeechobee County voters are also making a decision on the Congressional seat for Florida's 17th district and Florida's 55th State House district which also includes a portion of St. Lucie County.
