1 person injured in West Palm Beach shooting

One person is injured following a shooting in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred at 9:13 p.m. along the 1200 block of Pointe Drive.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired and found a man injured with a gunshot wound.
West Palm Beach Fire Department crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he is being treated.
His is condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips.
