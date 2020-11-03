Polsky, Norton square off in Florida Senate District 29

A newcomer is hoping to overturn a Senate seat in southern Palm Beach County.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
The Florida Senate 29 race has veteran Democrat Tina Polsky facing off with newcomer Republican Brian Norton.
Polsky left her seat as a Florida state representative to run for Senate and then won August's primary election.
Norton said he chose to run to give the voters a choice. A Democrat has held the Senate 29 seat for more than a decade.
"Why can't we just get someone normal and reasonable to run? So, I have been trying to be that person," Norton said.
While he is running as a Republican, Norton said he will put the people before his party.
Polsky said her platform has stayed the same since August and COVID-19 response is a top priority.
"We are headed in the wrong direction as a country as a whole, and I think our governor has actually become even more hands-off," said Polsky said.
Both candidates said the record number of voters has been impressive and more people are getting involved with local issues.
"People are saying, 'Hey, these races are important too,' because they determine a lot of our daily lives," said Norton.
"I think people are motivated to vote because they are either so thrilled by what is going on right now or so miserable," said Polsky.
Both Norton and Polsky said they were out all-day at polling locations.
