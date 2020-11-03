Sheriff Bradshaw says agency prepared for election night

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoke about Election Day security with Contact 5, saying, "things are going really well."
Bradshaw said everything has went smoothly as voters headed to the polls Tuesday.
For the most part, he said everyone has been compliant, and there are no issues with voter intimidation.
He said his agency is prepared for election night.
"This is like a heavyweight boxing match, and we're the referees. We want a fair match, level playing ground, make sure no one goes outside of the penalties and both sides are enthusiastic," said Bradshaw.
WPTV also asked the sheriff if he is concerned about any unrest, and he said there's no indication that something like that would take place, but his agency is prepared.
