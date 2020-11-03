South Florida in cone of concern for Hurricane Eta

All of South Florida is now in the cone of concern for Hurricane Eta, which is hammering Nicaragua on Tuesday.
According to the 7 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Eta is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is bringing life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flash flooding to parts of Central America.
The NHC said Eta will rapidly weaken as the storm moves farther inland on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Eventually, it will curve and move back into the Caribbean Sea, where forecasters said it could restrengthen into a tropical storm.
By Sunday at 1 p.m., Eta will be just south of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
LATEST FORECAST:
SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide
According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, there will be a higher confidence on Friday for the potential impacts in South Florida.
"Computer models are in fairly good agreement, but the timing is different," Weagle said. "Some are much faster, bringing the rainfall in on Friday. Others a lot slower, bringing it in on Saturday."
At this point, Weagle said the forecast is calling for tropical storm conditions over the weekend with heavy rain and gusty winds.
"It'll likely be a very sloppy, disorganized weather system as it moves through," Weagle said. "Soggy weekend on the way."
