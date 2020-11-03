U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel defeats Laura Loomer for District 21

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, has defeated Laura Loomer for District 21, according to the Associated Press.
Frankel was first elected to Congress in 2012 after previously serving as the mayor of West Palm Beach.
"I look forward to returning to Congress to clean up the mess made by Trump. In our country of brilliant diversity, I am hopeful that we can find our way back from what I’m sure will be remembered as a very dark time in our history," Frankel said.
Frankel's website says she believes all Americans deserve access to affordable health care and is dedicated to preserving Medicare and Social Security.
As a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Frankel supported legislation to expand universal background checks, reinstate the federal ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines. She also supported repealing the ban on using federal funds to conduct gun violence research.
Challenger Laura Loomer, a conservative activist, 27, was trying to become the youngest woman elected to Congress.
After winning the primary in August, Loomer gained national attention and received support from President Donald Trump.
Loomer is an investigative journalist originally from Tucson, Arizona, but began her career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017.
Loomer described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," and her videos, remarks and "in your face" interviews have sparked controversy.
Loomer's campaign page says the Left and Big Tech have targeted her, and she is banned on nearly every single social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, FoFundMe and Chase Bank shut down her access to her online banking.
Loomer said she is a loyal supporter of the president, and she is fighting censorship, free speech and First Amendment rights of all Americans.
