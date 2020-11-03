What would Palm Beach County students do if they were president?

A very contentious election year all comes to a head on Tuesday.
As voters make their final decisions on who they want to lead our country, WPTV wanted to know what the younger generation has to say.
WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind visited fourth and fifth grade students at Palms West Charter School in Palm Beach County and found out what they would do if they were President of the United States.
While these kids may not be old enough to vote, they certainly had some good ideas for our country.
"I mean, being president is a very hard job because you can't really make anyone happy," said fifth grader Morgan Velix. "But the first thing I would do is probably get the Republicans and Democrats to merge together so we would have no more fighting."
"I would like to help everybody like the poor, I would give them food and give them money. I don't want anybody to starve, I want everybody to be equal," said Makayla Garcia, a fourth grade student. "I wanted to go to California and stop all the wildfires that are happening."
Abigail Merelus, another fifth grade student at the school, had a few ideas if she were president.
"If you open more food banks worldwide there wouldn’t be too many people who would go hungry," Merelus said. "And lowering taxes for people it would make it easier on them so they don’t feel like they have to make so much money in one day and like have multiple and multiple jobs."
Fourth grader Angelina Deehan said she would like to help people and keep the environment safe as president.
"There's also a lot of people who need help out there, and sometimes you don't know what they would be doing and you need to help them," Deehan said.
Bradley Miller, a fifth grade student, had a big vision for America and the White House.
"If there are laws that aren’t as good I would make them better, and anyone that comes home from school that doesn’t have much food, I would give them food and have a big water slide at the White House. My name is Bradley Miller and I approve this message," Miller said.
Bradley added that his water slide would be 100 feet tall and have glass tubes.
Fourth grade student Danielle Wood said she would go on jets around the world to stop the pollution. Then she would go live in Hawaii with her family, and also have a pet giraffe at the White House.
