When and where to vote on Election Day in Palm Beach County

Although nearly 61% of Palm Beach County voters already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, the Supervisor of Elections is still expecting a strong turnout for Election Day.
If you waited until Tuesday to vote, you have a few options to make your voice heard. If you are voting in person, you must go to your designated precinct based on where you live. You can find your precinct here.
There are more than 400 throughout Palm Beach County.
If you are still holding on to a mail-in ballot, you can deliver it to one of the Supervisor of Elections offices Tuesday.
You can turn in your ballot to the main office location at 240 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach. The secure dropbox will be available until 7 p.m. when polls close. You can also take advantage of the drive-up ballot drop off from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You can also visit the North County Branch Office at the Northeast County Courthouse located at 188 PGA Blvd. Room 2401 in Palm Beach Gardens. You can drive up and drop off your ballot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or use the secure dropbox until 5 p.m. The same hours apply at the South County Branch Office at the Southeast PBC Administrative Complex, located at 345 South Congress Avenue Room #103 in Delray Beach.
The West County Branch Office located at the West County Office Building, 2976 State Road #15 Second Floor in Belle Glade also has a secure dropbox available until 5 p.m.
Ballots showing ‘received’ in blue have been counted. They will show up as ‘counted’ when the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
