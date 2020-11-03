When and where to vote on Election Day in Palm Beach County

You can also visit the North County Branch Office at the Northeast County Courthouse located at 188 PGA Blvd. Room 2401 in Palm Beach Gardens. You can drive up and drop off your ballot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or use the secure dropbox until 5 p.m. The same hours apply at the South County Branch Office at the Southeast PBC Administrative Complex, located at 345 South Congress Avenue Room #103 in Delray Beach.