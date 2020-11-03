Workers, business owners and economists split on $15 minimum wage increase

”Forget that we may lose as many as 500,000 jobs, forget all the prices going up on older people on fixed incomes - I think the really harsh part of this amendment passing would be the opportunity to get people into the workforce for the first time,” said Dr. Jerry Parrish, Florida Chamber Foundation chief economist. “How many people can be worth $15 before they ever get their first job? Not that many. Most of us started in some minimum wage job to get some experience.”