Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 pass on Florida ballot

According to the Florida Division of Elections, it is likely the proposed amendment will result in additional local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference estimates combined costs will range from $5.2 million to $5.8 million for each of the first three election cycles occurring in even-numbered years after the amendment's effective date, with the costs for each of the intervening years dropping to less than $450,000. The full text can be seen here.