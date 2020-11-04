Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 pass on Florida ballot

Four of the six constitutional amendments that were on the Florida ballot passed Tuesday night
All amendments needed 60 percent of support to pass.
Amendment 1 Passes: Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections - Specify "Only a Citizen"
Yes: 8,226,395
No: 2,147,919
This amendment changes, "Every citizen…" to "Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered." As seen in Article VI, Section II of the Florida constitution.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, the amendment is not expected to result in any changes to the voter registration process in Florida and will have no impact on state or local government costs or revenue.
Amendment 2 Passes: Raising Florida's Minimum Wage
Amendment 2 raises minimum wage to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 thereafter, the minimum wage will increase by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026. Minimum wage increases will revert to being adjusted for inflation annually starting Sept. 30, 2027.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, state and local government costs will increase to comply with the new minimum wage levels. This proposed constitutional amendment is estimated to have a net negative impact on the state budget. It may result in higher taxes or a loss of government services in order to maintain a balanced state budget. Annual wage costs will be approximately $16 million in 2022, increasing to about $540 million in 2027. The full text can be seen here.
Yes: 6,390,585 - 61%
No: 4,039,604 - 39%
Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor and Cabinet
Amendment 3 allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for the state Legislature, governor and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. The two highest vote-getters advance to the general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and the winner is determined in the general election. The candidate's party affiliation may appear on the ballot as provided by law effective Jan. 1, 2024.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, it is likely the proposed amendment will result in additional local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference estimates combined costs will range from $5.2 million to $5.8 million for each of the first three election cycles occurring in even-numbered years after the amendment's effective date, with the costs for each of the intervening years dropping to less than $450,000. The full text can be seen here.
Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 4 requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections. All amendments still need 60 percent of support to pass.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, it is likely the proposed amendment will result in additional state and local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. Overall costs will vary from election cycle to election cycle depending on the unique circumstances of each ballot; the number of amendments appearing for the second time on each ballot and the length of those amendments. The full text can be seen here.
Amendment 5 Passes: Limitations on Homestead Property Tax Assessments; increased portability period to transfer accrued benefit
If you're a Florida resident you can qualify for a homestead exemption on your primary home and then if you've lived there for few years and you decide to move to another home in Florida you can transfer your benefit which you’ve built up over time at the first home by having homestead there to the second home.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, amendment 5 increases from two years to three years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. The full text can be seen here.
Yes: 7,409,332
No: 2,539,828
Amendment 6 Passes: Tax Discounts for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans
Yes: 9,213,725
No: 1,056,163
According to the Florida Division of Elections, Amendment 6 provides that Florida's homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to the veteran's surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. The full text can be seen here.
