Businesses use Christmas to step away from politics and pandemic

Let's face it. 2020 has been a bit of a bust, and now there is a push to get the year over my many local businesses.
"You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" played appropriately from the studios of Sunny 107.9 (WEAT-FM) as Santa played DJ and started full-time Holiday music early.
"We just wanted to end 2020! Let's get to Christmas quicker," Santa said.
“Well do we really need to explain it? 2020, 2020, election stuff, it’s madness, 2020. We just wanted to say goodbye and bring in the Holiday cheer," said radio personality Tracy St. John.
Annie Blake is a managing partner at Death or Glory Bar in Delray Beach. She said she is feeling the fatigue of politics and the pandemic.
"We just want to ring in the new year now, so let's ring it in early," Blake said.
Blake decided to start her annual Christmas pop-up bar on Friday, one month earlier than normal.
The bar has holiday music, lights, and Christmas cocktails.
"All the things to make you forget about 2020," Blake said. "We used to say, it's 5 o'clock somewhere. Now we just say, it's 2020."
People channeling the spirit of the holidays to get to 2021 faster.
"Mariah Carey's blasting 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' it just made me feel so good and ready for the holidays," said St. George.
Sunny 107.9 said it's going to be spreading Christmas cheer through the South Florida airwaves through Christmas Day. Listen online by clicking this link.
