Ex-wife of Phil Collins must vacate Miami Beach mansion, attorney says

"Mr. and Mrs. Bates' plan to hold Phil Collins' house as hostage to leverage a settlement during a protracted court case was upended by the new judge's bold decision to complete the injunction hearing next week," West Palm Beach attorney Jeffrey Fisher, who represents Collins, said in a statement Friday. "With the delay tactic failing, they agreed to vacate by mid-January and to allow Phil's realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave."