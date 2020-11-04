Florida Republican leaders declare President Trump winner of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott have declared President Donald Trump the winner of Florida in Tuesday's election, despite the race not being officially called by any major news outlet.
Just before 9 p.m., DeSantis tweeted, "Florida voters have made their voices heard, delivering a BIG WIN for President."
Included in the governor's tweet was an image that said "FLORIDA GOES RED" and "Florida's 29 electoral votes go to President Donald J. Trump."
Minutes later, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that "@realDonaldTrump has won the state of Florida! We worked hard to deliver this state for President Trump and our voters SHOWED UP!"
Shortly before DeSantis sent his tweet, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee held a news conference and did not mention President Trump winning Florida.
Trump currently leads Democrat Joe Biden in Florida 51% to 48% with 99% of precincts reporting.
It should be noted that while DeSantis and Scott have declared victory for President Trump in Florida, no major news outlet has done the same.
Lee said it's too soon to tell if a recount will be needed in the Sunshine State.
"If we do, in fact, require a recount, it is important to note that the procedures for recounts are now very clearly defined in our statutes," Lee said. "Both the thresholds that will trigger a recount, and how those recounts will be conducted."
