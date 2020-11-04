'Keeping the Arts Alive' showcasing artists in Vero Beach

The arts community has struggled during the pandemic, so a group of local artists got creative by setting up a non-profit to try and give artists a new platform to survive and hopefully thrive.
Camy DeMario said during difficult times artists are often at their best.
"During struggles, [it is] probably the best [time for] creation," said DeMario.
Demario and two other artists recently teamed up to create "Keeping the Arts Alive," an effort through November to fill the Raw Space gallery in downtown Vero Beach.
"It fills many bills. No. 1, it provides the artists a platform to show and sell their art and have something to paint for," said Vice President Judy Burgarella.
Every day, there will be something different here, free art lessons, music, poetry to enjoy.
While helping artists stay afloat, it is also raising money for another local nonprofit, "Little Birthday Angels."
"That actually gives birthday parties to homeless children, so we wanted to honor them as well," said Beth Siebert with "Keeping the Arts Alive."
More than 70 artists from throughout the region are on display to showcase their talents.
Things kick off at Raw Space Thursday night with a VIP event and then the gallery will be open almost every night through the month of November.
