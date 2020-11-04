Large dead snake found in median of U.S. 1 in Key Largo

Here's something you don't see in traffic every day - a very large dead snake in the median.
Key Largo deputies were flagged down by motorists and notified about the snake in the 104000 block of U.S. 1 on Wednesday.
They are unsure where the snake originated or how it ended up in the median of the highway.
Though they didn't specify exact measurements of the snake, it appears to be at least 8 feet long from the photograph the Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page.
Scripps Only Content 2020