LIVE: Biden expected to speak about state of presidential race

WILMINGTON, Del. – Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon about the state of the presidential election.
The Democratic candidate and former vice president has encouraged his supporters to “keep the faith” as key battleground states continue to tally votes past Election Day.
As of 4 p.m. ET, Biden led with 248 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214 votes, The Associated Press reports.
The AP called Wisconsin for Biden on Wednesday and he's leading in Michigan and Nevada, but by slim margins. If he were to claim those two states as well, he would reach the crucial 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.
Shortly before Biden’s remarks, Trump’s campaign manager said their team plans to request a recount in Wisconsin.
