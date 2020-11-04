LIVE: Joe Biden to address America at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will address America about the latest election results at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday from Wilmington, Delaware, according to his campaign.
Biden currently has 205 electoral votes to President Donald Trump's 136.
The candidates are locked in a tight battle in Florida, which remains too close to call, according to many major news outlets.
Despite that, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott have both declared Trump the winner in Florida.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
