Man fatally shot Tuesday night in West Palm Beach

A man died following a shooting that happened in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred at 9:13 p.m. along the 1200 block of Pointe Drive.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired and found a man injured with a gunshot wound.
West Palm Beach Fire Department crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he he later died as a result of his injuries.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips.
