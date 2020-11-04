Man fatally shot Tuesday night in West Palm Beach

November 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 7:25 AM

A man died following a shooting that happened in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 9:13 p.m. along the 1200 block of Pointe Drive.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired and found a man injured with a gunshot wound.

West Palm Beach Fire Department crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he he later died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips.

