More Palm Beach County students head back to classrooms

Overnight, crews were hard at work making sure Palm Beach County schools were clean following Election Day, and ready for students to arrive.
Dozens of Palm Beach County schools hosted voters instead of students for Election Day.
The school district went in to clean as soon as the voting booths were all packed up and again the the morning before students arrive.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4 the second quarter of the school year begins and more students will be heading back to campus.
It’s the first day back on campus for thousands of students with the start of the second quarter of the school year, parents had to lock in whether their child would attend school in person or do distance learning.
At least check, about 45 percent of the students planned to attend school on campus, which is about 68,000 students. On the first day of brick and mortar classes on Sept. 21, the district estimated about 54,000 students attended.
Elementary schools have the highest percentages of students attending class on campus, and high schools have the lowest.
According to the district’s dashboard, there have been 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County schools.
The students will remain in their selected mode of learning until the semester ends on Jan. 29.
Parents can apply for a waiver to change their choice if extenuating circumstances occur. The district has also said this process could create more remote work opportunities for teachers.
Scripps Only Content 2020