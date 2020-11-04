More Palm Beach County students return to in-person learning

Students in Palm Beach County who locked in their choice to go back to in-person learning had their first day back on Wednesday.
"I'm in kindergarten and that’s my school right there," said Arthur who headed back to class at Berkshire Elementary School
Arthur's parents submitted their choice for in-person learning this new semester because things changed at home.
"That’s why he went back, I have to go back to work," said Arthur's mother.
Parents with children attending Palm Beach County schools had to lock down their choice for the remainder of this second school semester, all while COVID-19 cases in the county are increasing. Within the school district the case count is at 337.
"It's a little unsettling but, you know, you have to get used to it and we have to get back into you know a routine here," said parent Randy Herrera
Kevin Hunter's kindergartners have been learning in-person since brick-and-mortar instruction began.
"It's better learning in person, especially they are in kindergarten, so it was tough on the computer for them for a little bit," Hunter said.
Hunter understands cases are going up but said he’s happy with the school’s protocols.
"They are safe as they can be. I mea, there’s not too much they can do," Hunter said.
The School District of Palm Beach County just approved revisions to its student COVID-19 protocols requiring all facial coverings have two to three layers. It also added that students learning in-person who live in a home with a student showing COVID-19 symptoms will also be assigned to distance learning.
A spokesperson for the school district released this statement to WPTV on Wednesday about absences in the choice semester:
