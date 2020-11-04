Palm Beach County first-time daily positive rate soars to 8.3%, state at 7.58%

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 397 deaths, the most since 425 on May 27, as well as 20,018 cases one week after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 353, the most since 370 on May 6, and 28,244 cases, three days after a record 31,758. No. 7 France announced 854 deaths, the most since the record 1,437 on April 15, as well as 36,330 cases, one day after a record 52,518. No. 8 Spain reported 238 deaths and 18,669 cases after a record 25,595 four days ago.