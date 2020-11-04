Push to energize young voters in Okeecoboee County

As Florida voters move past Election Day, the push to energize voters is far from over.
In Okeechobee County, the effort to inspire the next generation is already underway.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Melissa Arnold won the election for the Okeechobee County Supervisor of Elections office.
Her goal is to spark youth civic engagement by using social media and community involvement.
"I feel like that is really resonated with young voters because I feel that's how they get information," Arnold said.
Arnold also wants to improve accessibility to the ballot box by ensuring everyone has a way to get to the polls. She offered free rides to voters during the early voting period and on Election Day.
"Being in the community, like fairs and festivals, to educate the community is huge," Arnold said. "It's so important that our citizens are well informed so they can make educated choices."
More than 70 percent of registered voters in the county cast their ballot in the election.
Arnold is already planning for the next election cycle and making sure area residents are registered and informed about the voting process.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the opportunity to serve as your next Supervisor of Elections," Arnold announced in a social media post Tuesday night. "I sincerely appreciate everyone who has helped me along the way. I will do my best to propel Okeechobee forward with excellence and Christian values."
According to Pew Research Center, one-in-10 eligible voters in the 2020 electorate were part of a new generation of Americans -- Generation Z.
The nonpartisan fact tank reports Gen Z voters will see steady growth in political clout in the coming years as more reach voting age.
Click here for more information about registering to vote in Okeechobee County.
Scripps Only Content 2020