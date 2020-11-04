Tropical storm conditions from Eta expected in South Florida this weekend

All of South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty on Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Eta continues to weaken over Central America.
According to the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is producing life-threatening flash flooding over parts of Central America.
The NHC said Eta is expected to weaken into a depression on Wednesday night before curving and emerging over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday night and Friday.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, Eta will move over Cuba on Saturday into Sunday, then up toward the Florida peninsula on Sunday into Monday with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
There is the potential for tropical storm conditions in South Florida, including heavy rain and gusty winds, over the weekend and into Monday.
"If we're on the right side of the storm, we'll see the worst of it with really some rain squalls coming in and tropical storm conditions possible," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland.
Right now, the NHC is only keeping Eta as a tropical storm when it potentially impacts Florida.
Moisture associated with Eta will move into our area as early as Saturday, bringing with it gusty winds and rain squalls with some downpours mixed in.
On Sunday into Monday, Eta is forecasted to move close to South Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the threat of isolated tornadoes.
