U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel defeats Laura Loomer for District 21

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, has won re-election in District 21, defeating Laura Loomer.
Frankel was first elected to Congress in 2012 after previously serving as the mayor of West Palm Beach.
"I'm very grateful for people who put me back into office. We are in unprecedented times, and there's a lot of work to be done and I'm optimistic after this election we can get both parties together and move forward, get relief to some many people who suffered through this pandemic," Frankel said.
Frankel's website says she believes all Americans deserve access to affordable health care and is dedicated to preserving Medicare and Social Security.
As a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Frankel supported legislation to expand universal background checks, reinstate the federal ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines. She also supported repealing the ban on using federal funds to conduct gun violence research.
Challenger Laura Loomer, a conservative activist, 27, was trying to become the youngest woman elected to Congress.
After winning the primary in August, Loomer gained national attention and received support from President Donald Trump.
"Surely all of the infrastructure is there, and you can see I have incredible support here in the district and a lot of Democrats came out to vote for me and independents, so like I said, this is a winnable race, so maybe I will run again, maybe I will," Loomer said.
Loomer is an investigative journalist originally from Tucson, Arizona, but began her career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017.
Loomer described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," and her videos, remarks, and "in your face" interviews have sparked controversy.
Loomer's campaign page says the Left and Big Tech have targeted her, and she is banned on nearly every single social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, FoFundMe and Chase Bank shut down her access to her online banking.
Loomer said she is a loyal supporter of the president, and she is fighting censorship, free speech and First Amendment rights of all Americans.
