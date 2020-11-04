Virtual event works to raise money for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

It's a staple sight that shines a light on the Jupiter Inlet.
Now, for its 160-year anniversary, you can step up and support the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
"We have limited attendance because people aren't traveling or aren't going out to visit places as much," said Josh Liller, historian and collections manager.
Before the pandemic, Liller said as many as 80,000 people from around the world visited the lighthouse each year.
"People will walk up and down every day to go to the top to take in the best view in Jupiter," Liller said.
The virus has impacted attendance, fundraising and donations, which are all down about 50 percent. So, the lighthouse is getting creative by hosting a "Step Up For the Light" initiative.
It's a chance for the public to virtually adopt one of the 105 historic steps for one year. The steps cost $105 and can be adopted online.
"They will receive a certificate for their adoption along with a limited edition print of the lighthouse by Captain Kimo," Liller said.
Your name will also be placed on the lighthouse's website under your step number all year to recognize your gift.
The nonprofit is also offering "Keeper's Kits" packed with goodies to enjoy. The vintage kits are pre-packaged, ready-to-go, with something for every age and interest in mind.
The community can choose one or more kits with unique lighthouse themes like "Keepers Night Off," "Lighthouse Keeper's Breakfast" and "Young Keepers Kit" with items such as local restaurant certificates for breakfast and dinners.
The gifts are available for purchase online through Nov. 15 and can be picked up at the museum, curbside 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 19 – 21.
