West Palm Beach to use $67 million to improve city parks

The city of West Palm Beach is investing $67 million into city parks, and leaders want the public's input on how the money should be spent.
Officials said residents will be the driving force in the investment process.
Tyre Taylor and 2-year-old Joe come to Currie Park in West Palm Beach for a break from city life.
"We’re getting in touch with nature," Taylor said.
Ike Green of West Palm Beach comes to Currie Park for a break from work.
"It's a peace of mind," Green said.
The 14-acre park on the Intracoastal Waterway offers a break for many other people, but the city's community development agency said they want to improve it.
"We would like to see the park activated and used much more often," said Christopher Roog, West Palm Beach CRA executive director.
Starting in December, the public will get a chance to weigh in on how to invest a portion of a $67 million parks bond into the park.
"The community will drive the vision of how the park is redesigned and reimagined because we want them to tell us how they will use this park and what will attract them to use it on a regular basis," Roog said.
Public activation surveys already taken reveal some immediate needs.
"I think you'll see an enhancement of access for watercraft, whether they’re motored or non motored, and overall fishing docks or marinas, things like that to really encourage waterfront activities," Roog said.
"That's a big, big, big deal to me," Taylor said.
The public engagement and visioning phase begins next month. There's also a plan to better link the park to the Northwood Village community.
