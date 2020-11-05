Arrest made in fatal shooting of Palm Beach Co. fire captain

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Palm Beach County fire captain.
Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said J.B. Rind was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of James Gilliard.
Rind, 63, faces charges of manslaughter and improper exhibition of a firearm.
The shooting happened Monday evening in the 4500 block of Artesa Way South.
Gilliard, 48, was a captain who had been with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for 21 years.
A procession was held for Gilliard earlier Wednesday, with law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel escorting the body along Interstate 95.
Details about the shooting were not immediately known.
Rind was being held without bond Thursday morning at the main Palm Beach County jail.
