2 arrested after teen girl shot to death at South Fla. hotel

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Pompano Beach hotel that left a 17-year-old girl dead.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives on Thursday announced the arrests of Jayla Patton, 23, and D'Angelo Cincord, 19, both of Fort Lauderdale.
Deputies were called to a shooting early Wednesday in room 123 of the Travelodge Hotel on Northwest 31st Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Broward Health North, where she died.
MORE HEADLINES: Man tied up woman, drowned her in Dania Beach canal
Investigators later learned that Patton and Cincord were seen fleeing the room after the shooting, BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.
Detectives said an argument between Patton and the victim's relative led to the shooting.
"Preliminary investigation shows that Patton went to the Travelodge Hotel to speak with someone she thought was in the hotel room," Grossman said. "The victim's family member told Patton that the person she was looking for was not in the room. The family member was able to push Patton out of the way in order to close the door."
That's when shots were fired from outside through the hotel room window, Grossman said.
One of the shots fatally wounded the teen.
Patton and Cincord both face murder charges. They were being held without bond Thursday at the main Broward County jail.
Scripps Only Content 2020