Biden leads with about 12,000 votes in Nevada

LAS VEGAS - Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a slight lead in Nevada, with just about 12,000 votes more than President Donald Trump.
According to the state's website, former President Joe Biden currently has 604,251 of the vote or 49.43% votes total.
President Trump has 592,813 of the vote or 48.50% votes total.
That is a difference of 11,438.
These are not the final results.
There are still ballots left to be counted, however it's not clear how many are left to count. Part of why that is unknown, is because according to state law, mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day can be received and counted up to one week after Election Day.
Updated ballot counts were released Thursday morning around 12 p.m. ET. State election officials had said Wednesday they were taking the day to count ballots and were not going to post updates until Thursday.
Meanwhile, just moments before the updated vote totals were announced, Trump's campaign announced they will file a lawsuit in Nevada, alleging various forms of potential voter fraud. This is the fourth lawsuit the campaign has filed in the last 24 hours; Wednesday the Trump campaign filed in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said observers have not been able to observe signature comparisons and ballot counting.
The Trump campaign says there is also proof that non-residents voted, and those votes are being counted. In Nevada, residents need to live in the state for at least 30 days before casting a ballot.
"Due to all the irregularities," Laxalt said they are asking the state "to stop the counting of improper votes."
These are similar arguments made in Trump campaign lawsuits filed in Michigan and Pennsylvania about observers not being allowed to observe ballot counts. In Georgia, Thursday morning, a judge has dismissed the Trump campaign's lawsuit.
Yesterday, the Nevada Republican Party said that it has received "thousands of complaints" by voters with issues during the General Election and that it's investigating each one closely.
Shortly after the GOP made that announcement, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria answered questions about it during a press conference on Wednesday. He said at the time that he had not received any specific complaints from the party when asked about it by a reporter.
"Other than issues in the polling place regarding some of their observers," said Gloria, "we addressed them where we could. But no I haven't had anything provided to me."
Amy Abdelsayed from KTNV.com contributed to this story
