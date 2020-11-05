Delray sharing stories of firefighters who have battled cancer

A Delray Beach firefighter is sharing his story of survival from cancer in an emotional post on Facebook.
Throughout November, the agency is telling stories about firefighters who have battled cancer. They said it part of an effort to increase awareness of the disease and the importance of prevention for everyone.
Firefighter Robert Pastor, now 36, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after an ultrasound technician noticed a small nodule on his neck.
"The minute you are told you have cancer, the first thought in your head is 'I'm going to die.' You think the worst," Pastor said in the Facebook post on the Delray Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page.
It was an emotional battle for Pastor, but he said his wife's strength helped him through the process.
"Not once did my wife ever show she was scared," he said. "Honestly, she was my rock."
Pastor had to have his entire thyroid removed and missed work during his recovery. However, other firefighters covered his shifts and visited him to brighten his spirits.
"What helped most was the amount of support I got. I'm grateful that I work at a fire department where the brotherhood we are known for is definitely around," said Pastor.
He said he is thankful the cancer was detected early, allowing him to get treatment and survive.
Firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public, according to research from the CDC and National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety.
