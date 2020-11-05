Dolphins place leading rusher on injured reserve

Miami will be without its leading rusher against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.
The Dolphins announced Thursday that running back Myles Gaskin has been placed on injured reserve.
Gaskin, who has started five games for the Dolphins this season, suffered a knee injury during Miami's 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Last year's seventh-round draft pick out of Washington has 100 carries for 387 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 198 yards.
The Dolphins acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week in a swap of conditional draft picks.
Washington joins Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed as the remaining available running backs.
"Jordan Howard, he's always practiced hard," head coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday. "I think he's a good runner. That's why we brought him here, so he'll get an opportunity, and Salvon Ahmed will get an opportunity as well and Patrick Laird. We like our depth at that position, so those guys will get an opportunity. They've got to practice well and hopefully they perform well in the game."
The Dolphins (4-3) have won three consecutive games after a 1-3 start.
