Fort Pierce neighbors give flag-waving surprise to young man with special needs

Residents in a Fort Pierce community on Hutchinson Island had a special surprise for 22-year-old Joseph Malizia.
On Thursday night, they gave the young man with special needs a box full of flags to replace the ones that had been stolen from him recently.
“I love it, I love that they care about me,” Malizia said when looked at the flags from all over the world packed in the box.
“The community wanted to show Joseph there are more good people,” said Heather Thomson.
Neighbors in the Mariner Bay community say they often see Joseph waving different flags at the beach and along A1A and in the neighborhood.
His father says Joseph took a liking to flags as a child while attending his brother and sister’s surfing tournaments.
“Every event they have a big parade lots of flags all the nations kind of like a mini Olympics and Joseph would partake in the flag carrying,” said David Malizia.
Joseph was now planning how to display his new flags, which made his neighbors smile.
“What better time to have a feel-good moment than during everything going on right now,” Thomson says.
