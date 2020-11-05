Man rides bike from Boca Raton to Key West in one day

A 23-year-old from Boca Raton rode his bike over 200 miles to Key West in less than 24 hours.
Peter Mayer said the bike ride idea started as a joke with friends in a car ride to Publix. He said most of his friends doubted he could do it in 24 hours, one big reason being he had never cycled before.
Mayer and a group planned the ride for July, but COVID-19 delayed it to October. His friends rode in a car behind him the entire way and were on Facebook live most of the ride.
Mayer said while they were planning the group started talking about making the ride about something, and it grew into them gather donations and raising more than $12,000. (LINK https://www.gofundme.com/f/petey-wheels?fbclid=IwAR3gh12SrxZwngjDUmErpGrftz6H8v2ns-Yg3w_cVxnMRN1vzfLWkqzQ-FE)
“It is going to the Nick Mayer Memorial Foundation in memory of my brother,” Mayer said his brother committed suicide almost two years ago.
His memorial fund helps kids play hockey. (LINK https://hartford.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list)
“That was always the connection between me and my brother is hockey,” Mayer added.
A portion of the funds Rea also going toward suicide prevention and awards. (LINK https://www.rememberingjordan.org/?gclid=CjwKCAiAv4n9BRA9EiwA30WND2fkb68VBLwsIBfIjHa09jaNf_kQXIC_JAfSRdKsfpYVBoRNz4jzrBoCrXYQAvD_BwE)
Mayer said his mother loved what he was doing.
Jarred Rondeau said they were all shocked by how much money they raised, “What we found is we can touch so many lives that went even in the state or involved in this.”
And Anthony Kanaris said he was one of the doubters in the beginning, but the ride became so much more in the end.
“It is amazing how much awareness this raised, how many eyes this opened for things going on in our own friend's group,” said Kanaris.
It took Mayer 22 hours to ride from Boca to Key West. He said he hopes he can inspire others and give someone the courage to get help if they are struggling mentally.
