Martin County man who mistakenly killed pregnant wife told deputies, 'My life is over'

A Martin County man who authorities say mistakenly shot and killed his pregnant wife overnight Wednesday told deputies his "life was over" when they first arrived on scene.
According to a newly released incident report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, when a deputy first arrived at the couple's home in Stuart around 1:30 a.m., he found the husband standing in a covered carport, holding his son in his hands.
The husband, who has not been identified, was shirtless and wearing white boxer briefs and screaming, "Help me, please help me."
The incident report said the man tried to run back into his home, but the deputy stopped him.
"I just shot my life. My life is over," the man told the deputy, according to the report.
Investigators said the lights were turned on in the carport. Inside the home, lights were on in the kitchen, above the dining room table, and in a hallway.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim's body was found on the floor between the living areas with a "pool of blood around her head." She was barefoot, wearing shorts and a blue tank top, and "bleeding from a severe head injury."
Between the victim's legs was a black handgun with a light attached, which was turned on.
Inside the couple's master bedroom, deputies said they found a second black handgun on a dresser and bloody footprints leading into the bedroom.
"Two dogs were running loose inside the residence, and tracking blood throughout the house," the incident report stated.
Both the husband and his son were taken away from the property by authorities.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the victim's husband told detectives he heard someone outside their bedroom door and didn't realize his wife wasn't in the room.
"He opened the bedroom door and fired the handgun, striking her once," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.
Paramedics took the woman, who has not been identified, to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. However, the woman's unborn baby was saved.
The sheriff's office said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.
