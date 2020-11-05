Most of South Florida out of Eta's cone of uncertainty

Most of South Florida is now out of the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Depression Eta as the system continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Thursday.
It's expected to curve and move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.
According to the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The latest forecast track has shifted farther south, putting all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast out of the cone of uncertainty. In addition, all of Broward County and much of Miami-Dade County are out of the cone.
The NHC said Eta will emerge over the Caribbean Sea on Thursday night or Friday and approach the Cayman Islands on Saturday and Saturday night, followed by western or central Cuba on Sunday.
The storm is then expected to make its closest approach to Florida on Monday and Tuesday as a tropical storm. However, there are still uncertainties with where the center of Eta will be as it approaches the Florida peninsula.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said scattered showers, storms, and windy conditions are possible over the weekend as moisture associated with Eta moves into our area.
On Saturday, tropical moisture will begin to move into our area. Increasing clouds, scattered showers, and storms are possible throughout the day. Winds will crank up with gusts of 30 mph.
On Sunday, scattered showers and tropical storm conditions are possible with even more moisture moving in. Rain squalls with heavy downpours, and flooding is possible. Wind gusts will be around 35 mph.
According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, winds will peak from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 12 p.m., and tropical storm force winds are possible during this time.
Monday and Tuesday, Eta will make its closest approach to Florida as a tropical storm. Tropical storm conditions are possible with winds over 39 mph, heavy rain, and the potential for isolated tornadoes. However, Weagle said the tornado threat appears to lack instability at this point.
Tuesday through Thursday, some sunshine will return but heavy rain will develop each day.
